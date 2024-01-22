WWE celebrated 40 years of Hulkamania with Hulk Hogan teasing entering the Royal Rumble

WWE is celebrating 40 years of Hulkamania this month with some merchandise you can go purchase at WWE Shop and videos commemorating Hulk Hogan’s legendary run that aired on Monday Night Raw this week. The Hulkster looked back on the magic that was his initial run starting in 1984 and how he’s influenced many of the top stars in the industry today.

Then, they closed it out by having Hogan break down the Royal Rumble matches this coming weekend in Florida and finished off with the following:

"You never know ... I might have one left in me." - @HulkHogan pic.twitter.com/6AeilZAmrR — WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2024

Yes, they actually had Hogan tease a comeback in the form of a surprise entrance in the men’s Royal Rumble match.

It’s not going to happen, of course. Hogan is 70 years old, and has had more surgeries than there are participants in the Rumble match. It’s just incredible they even bothered with putting this out there. One need only look at the replies to that tweet to see how fans feel about even the talk of it.