Seth Rollins injured his knee defending the world heavyweight championship in a match against Jinder Mahal on Monday Night Raw last week. Reports indicated he suffered a torn MCL and a partially torn meniscus, putting his short term future in question. What would this mean for the next couple of months? Is he going to make it back in time for WrestleMania 40 in April?

And what would they do about the world heavyweight title if he had to miss enough time?

WWE quickly jumped at the opportunity to promote Rollins kicking off Raw this week in New Orleans to address all of this.

And he stood in the ring and cried while fans chanted “thank you, Seth!” before he ever said a word. He went on to explain what happened, and he was playing it up quite a bit, but he said he has a grade two MCL tear and it could take a few months to recover from. But he doesn’t know what the future holds and will be taking it day-by-day.

Then GUNTHER showed up, the sharks sensing blood in the water and circling as they do. He said a few words, making like he was real sad about Rollins’ plight, but then the champion said he was going to keep his promise of going into WrestleMania as champ, defend his title, and leave as champ.

So the Intercontinental champion told him he plans on winning the Royal Rumble and choosing Rollins as his opponent at the biggest show of the year.

How about that?

Get complete Raw results and coverage of this week’s entire show right here.