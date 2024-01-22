Smackdown’s numbers stay strong despite rating dip

SmackDown’s numbers changed on Jan. 19, but the story of the show’s performance on FOX this year remains the same.

According to Wrestlenomics, the latest SmackDown was watched by 2,408,000 total viewers and did a .62 rating with 18-49 year olds. That’s a slight uptick in overall audience, and a slight decline in the demo.

Slight week-to-week fluctuations aside, the bigger point is that all of SmackDown’s numbers in 2024 have been better than what WWE was doing on Friday nights from Survivor Series until the calendar flipped to January. Last week’s viewership and rating are also above the same week in 2023.

This week’s could improve on those, as well. It will be the final show before Royal Rumble, after all. We’ll see how it does. In the meantime, here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth of SmackDown’s numbers:

* Aired on FS1

** “Best of” clip show

For complete results and this week’s SmackDown live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.