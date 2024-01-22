Cody Rhodes: If I don’t finish my story this year I don’t deserve to be in WWE 2K25

Cody Rhodes crossed an item off his career bucket list this morning (Jan. 22) when it was announced he’ll be on the cover of WWE 2K24’s standard edition.

In addition to being one of the three main cover stars (Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley feature on the front of WWE 2K24’s deluxe edition), the early marketing campaign for the March-releasing video game is built around Rhodes’ already iconic line about “finishing the story”. Given that, some wrestling fans and pundits are taking today’s WWE 2K24 news as a sign that Rhodes will get another shot at Universal champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania this year.

While discussing the honor with Justin Barrasso, Rhodes talked about how his quest for a second straight ‘Mania main event was “happening in real-time” with the game he’s now one of the faces of. That discussion included reflecting on last year’s loss in Southern California:

“The most exciting element of ‘finishing the story’ making it into 2K24 is that it’s all happening in real-time. I was just in a WrestleMania 39 ring basically replicating the saddest moment I’ve ever had in my career. In a wild way, it was also incredibly rewarding. I got to make the walk and main event a WrestleMania. Still, you have to win. That’s the whole point. And that’s what is happening in real time. “WrestleMania 39, I don’t want to say I shrunk under the lights, but it hit me harder than it hit Roman Reigns. Roman has been in those main events before. If anything, it motivated me further. It’s not just about being in the main event. It’s not about being happy to make the walk. You have to win.”

The American Nightmare didn’t directly address if being a 2K cover star will have any impact on if/how he gets that main event spot again this year in Philadelphia. But he did joke(?) about what it would mean if his story remains unfinished by this time next year:

“If I haven’t finished the story by WWE 2K25, don’t bring me back for the commercial. Don’t put me on the cover, don’t put me anywhere near it. I won’t deserve it. But it’s fun that this is happening in real time, and we all get to experience it together.”

Let us know if the standard edition of WWE 2K24 has changed your predictions for WrestleMania 40 in the comments below, Cagesiders.