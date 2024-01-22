Pregnancy is a hot topic in the first trailer for Bianca Belair & Montez Ford’s reality show

We’ve been hearing about WWE’s newest reality show for a while now. It’s been more than a year since the Hulu series following Bianca Belair & Montez Ford’s life was announced back in November 2022.

But with the premiere date — Feb. 2, 2024 — rapidly approaching, we’re finally getting our first look at the show now titled Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez. Hulu & WWE dropped a trailer today (Jan. 22), with the following description:

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez is a fun, exciting peek into the personal lives of WWE’s hottest couple and their wild road to WrestleMania. With the support of their friends, family and fellow superstars, the dynamic duo manages to pull off the impossible.

The WrestleMania The EST & her Street Profit life-partner are on the road to in the series is last year’s WrestleMania 39. Tez dealing with uncertainty about his place on the card (he & Angelo Dawkins ended up being booked for the “Men’s WrestleMania Showcase” match a couple weeks before ‘Mania once again went Hollywood) while his wife was getting ready for her third straight title match on the Grandest Stage of Them All is one plotline teased in the trailer.

Another? A possible pregnancy journey for The EST and her man. Check it out:

Big day for Bianca, as she & Rhea Ripley made history as the first women to be featured on a dedicated WWE video game cover. No internal struggle for Ford on his wife’s latest honor — just pride:

Ready to watch the Crawfords (Tez & Bianca’s real surname, and at one point the working title for Love & WWE) navigate their lives while prepping for the biggest WWE event of 2023?