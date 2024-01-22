WWE’s Dexter Lumis opens a pro wrestling school in Florida

Dexter Lumis has been off WWE television since last May. In December, a report from Fightful stated that Lumis wasn’t injured but that he also hadn’t been at many tapings while waiting for a creative direction.

Now comes word that Lumis is preparing to shape wrestling’s young minds as News 4 Jax in Jacksonville, FL, reports that Lumis is opening a wrestling school this week.

Hatchet Pro Wrestling, located in St. Augustine, opens Tuesday (Jan.22). According to the school’s website, “Hatchet Pro Wrestling offers a comprehensive training program that covers all aspects of professional wrestling, including in-ring skills, character development, and promo delivery. The school also provides opportunities for students to gain hands-on experience through regular shows and events.”

Based on the story from News 4 Jax, the school is a large facility that has two wrestling rings placed side by side.

Do you dream of becoming a professional wrestler? We have an intense course designed to prepare you. It’s hard work. It’s rewarding. It’s fun. SIGN UP NOW https://t.co/ADTZ3juLiF pic.twitter.com/Jqy9L0YyYY — HatchetProWrestling (@HatchetPro) December 26, 2023

In addition to being the owner, Lumis will also serve as a coach along with Thomas Latimer, former NWA World Television Champion, and Jon Davis, who has wrestled in the NWA, Dragon Gate USA, Evolve, and Ring of Honor.

Hatchet Pro Wrestling’s website mentions Lumis’ passion for wrestling, saying that Lumis (real name Samuel Shaw) wanted to be a professional from a young age but that finding a reputable school in North Florida was a challenge. As his passion for the genre grew, he envisioned a reputable pro wrestling school in North Florida “that could guide aspiring wrestlers on the right career path.”

Lumis’ last appearance on Raw was on May 15, 2023, during a battle royal to determine a challenger for Gunther’s Intercontinental title at Night of Champions. That was won by Mustafa Ali.

When Lumis might return to WWE TV is unknown. Perhaps the next time wrestling fans might see him is in WWE’s most grand battle royal, the Royal Rumble. With the event taking place in Florida this week, it’s possible that Lumis could be a surprise entrant in the 30-man free-for-all, but only time will tell.

In the meantime, the 17-year ring veteran is taking his first steps toward giving back to the business by helping develop its stars of tomorrow.