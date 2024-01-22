WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Jan. 22, 2024) from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Royal Rumble event scheduled for this coming Saturday night in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Advertised for tonight: Seth Rollins kicks off the show addressing his future as world heavyweight champion after suffering a knee injury, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes come face-to-face just days before the Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre takes on Damian Priest in a singles match, The Miz vs. Dominik Mysterio, Ivar vs. Chad Gable, and a whole lot more.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JAN. 22