Raw airs tonight (Jan. 22) with a live show from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. This is the final episode of Raw during the nine week build towards Royal Rumble 2024, which takes place on Saturday (Jan. 27).

This could be the end of Seth Rollins’ run on top

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins retained the belt with a win over Jinder Mahal in last week’s main event, but the champ reportedly suffered a significant knee injury in the match. Rollins will appear on Raw tonight to address his future as champion, which should help clarify the severity of his injury and how much time he will be forced to miss.

The main thing fans are curious to know is whether or not this injury will cost Rollins a match at WrestleMania 40 on the weekend of April 6. If things are really that bad, then Seth’s run on top as the world champion could very well come to an end tonight and the title may be vacated. There’s also a chance that he will finally be cashed in on by Señor Money in the Bank, Damian Priest. Rollins was likely headed towards a WrestleMania match against CM Punk, so in this scenario, WWE will need to find a new opponent for CM at the biggest pro wrestling show of the year.

Alternatively, perhaps Seth won’t need the kind of surgery that puts him on the shelf for that long, and there’s still a chance that he can defend the world championship at WrestleMania. In this case, Rollins will likely be fired up as he explains to fans that he will fight like hell to ensure he doesn’t miss the most important event of the year.

Seth’s explanation about his injury and status as world champion is by far the most anticipated segment on tonight’s Raw. The good news is that you won’t have to wait long to hear what he has to say, because Rollins is scheduled to kick off the show.

The rest of the title scene

WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest has a singles match tonight against Drew McIntyre. These two guys each think they would be the world champion right now if it wasn’t for the other one getting in their way. Is there a chance this could turn into a higher stakes match than it currently appears to be, depending on what Rollins has to say in Raw’s opening segment?

Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is back on Raw after a short break away and has vowed to win the Royal Rumble match. However, Jey Uso and Bronson Reed are both interested in winning championship gold, and it’s at least possible they could be looking to pick a fight with The Ring General tonight.

WWE Women’s Tag team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter are fighting champions with a target on their backs, and it looks like Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark are the next Raw team who will try to take them out.

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley has had confrontations with Nia Jax and Becky Lynch ahead of the Royal Rumble match. Will she get physical with either one of these women tonight, or is there another participant in the Rumble match who will try to get the champ’s attention?

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Cody Rhodes and CM Punk will have a face-to-face confrontation tonight as the two favorites to win the Royal Rumble match. Will their history in AEW be indirectly brought up as part of this verbal dick-measuring contest? Will any heels like Drew McIntyre or The Judgment Day try crash the party and hurt one of these guys ahead of the Rumble match?

- Speaking of The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio goes one-on-one with The Miz tonight. R-Truth is definitely going to screw over Tom and Nick Mysterio in this one, isn’t he?

- Ivar’s tour of Alpha Academy continues tonight when he has a singles match against Chad Gable. Gable might actually be the favorite in this match given that Ivar couldn’t even beat Akira Tozawa last week.

- Ivy Nile vs. Valhalla is booked for tonight. Ivy wants to make Valhalla pay for attacking Maxxine Dupri last week.

- Xavier Woods returned to Raw last week and things were out of control when he got his hands on Ludwig Kaiser. It seems that a regular wrestling match won’t be enough to settle the score between New Day and Imperium.

- Will Jinder Mahal even appear on tonight’s show after failing to win the world title last week, or has WWE creative already forgotten about him again?

- Which other Raw wrestlers will declare for the Royal Rumble match tonight, and what’s taking them so long to do it?

- Where the f*** is Omos Brock Lesnar? Is he going to return as a surprise entrant in the Rumble match, or will he show up tonight to let Rhodes and Punk know that they aren’t actually the favorites to win.

What will you be looking for on Raw?