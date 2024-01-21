Big E just wants to ‘make a smart decision’ about WWE return

It’s been nearly two full years since Big E broke his neck during a match on Friday Night SmackDown. Fans of his will always hope that injury won’t turn out to be career ending, although he has said in the past, back in August of last year, that spinal specialists have advised him not to wrestle again.

Still, fans are going to hope because, well, we miss the big fella. He was a hugely entertaining performer beloved by all.

To that end, when TMZ Sports caught up with him to ask for an update, and he said “it’s all together. The bone is connected to the other bone.” But does he have any fear about getting back?

“Ah, I just want to make a smart decision, you know? I didn’t start wrestling to end up in a wheelchair. So, yeah, I just want to make sure I’m making the best decision for myself.”

But will that be soon?

“I don’t have a timeline, unfortunately,” he said.

Royal Rumble is right around the corner and it would sure be hype if his music hit the loud speakers at Tropicana Field. But what’s important is that he’s happy and healthy, and he seems to be doing pretty well in that regard.