Alpha Academy’s intense preparation for the Royal Rumble

We’re just under one week away from the big Royal Rumble premium live event at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, and that means there are two Royal Rumble matches to prepare for. One faction taking the time to do just that is Alpha Academy.

Even though none of them have actually been announced for either the men’s or women’s match just yet.

Maybe the above video acts as an announcement of its own?

Either way, it’s an intense training session led by Chad Gable, who puts Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine through the paces in preparation for the 30-man/woman over-the-top-rope battle royal. Tozawa and Maxxine successfully find a way to skin the cat but Otis had to stay grounded. That’s the game plan for the big fella, after all.

Stay grounded, never get thrown out. Genius!

I don’t know that there’s any real chance any of these four can win either Rumble, but we should definitely be pulling for them either way.