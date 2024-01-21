WWE names the top 25 Royal Rumble surprise entrants

We love the Royal Rumble around this neck of the woods, in part because the coverage of it brings back fond memories of Rumbles gone by. In this case, that means a list from WWE, in video format, of what it considers the top 25 surprise entrants in history.

Let’s disagree with this:

25. Booker T (2011)

24. MVP (2020)

23. Michael Cole (2012)

22. Bob Backlund (2000)

21. Hacksaw Jim Duggan (2012)

20. Rowdy Roddy Piper (2008)

19. Kharma (2012)

18. Rob Van Dam (2009)

17. Lita (2018)

16. Bubba Ray Dudley (2015)

15. Sami Zayn (2016)

14. Bad Bunny (2022)

13. Brock Lesnar (2022)

12. Edge (2020)

11. Michelle McCool (2023)

10. Jerry The King Lawler (1997)

9. Nia Jax (2019)

8. Logan Paul (2023)

7. Trish Stratus (2018)

6. Rey Mysterio (2018)

5. Triple H (2016)

4. Diesel (2011)

3. Becky Lynch (2019)

2. AJ Styles (2016)

1. John Cena (2008)

Edge’s return in 2020 at number 12 on this list is utter insanity, to the point that it’s downright insulting. The entire list is just, uh, not something I would agree with, to put it nicely.

But, hey, it’s fun watching the video, at least.