The Miz vs. Dominik Mysterio added to Raw

The Miz has been caught up in all The Judgment Day’s various issues of late, including a reunion with current Judgment Day member R-Truth as part of a babyface run. It’s been an entertaining joyride for all involved.
The latest news comes from WWE.com in the form a match announcement: The Miz will take on Dominik Mysterio on Monday Night Raw this week:
Miz and Mysterio have quite the history, with The Awesome One holding a 2-1 record over Mysterio in singles action. The Miz also captured a WrestleMania victory over Mysterio, having defeated him and his father Rey in a tag team match with Logan Paul at The Showcase of the Immortals several years ago.
Naturally, this led to some fun on social media:
https://t.co/DR2vzwW3LM pic.twitter.com/vr4XTR0S97— Dominik (@DomMysterio35) January 21, 2024
That’s a pretty Dirty response out of Dom.
The updated Raw lineup:
- Seth Rollins addresses his future as champion
- CM Punk and Cody Rhodes face-to-face
- Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest
- Valhalla vs. Ivy Nile
- Ivar vs. Chad Gable
- The Miz vs. Dominik Mysterio
