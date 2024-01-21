The Miz vs. Dominik Mysterio added to Raw

The Miz has been caught up in all The Judgment Day’s various issues of late, including a reunion with current Judgment Day member R-Truth as part of a babyface run. It’s been an entertaining joyride for all involved.

The latest news comes from WWE.com in the form a match announcement: The Miz will take on Dominik Mysterio on Monday Night Raw this week:

Miz and Mysterio have quite the history, with The Awesome One holding a 2-1 record over Mysterio in singles action. The Miz also captured a WrestleMania victory over Mysterio, having defeated him and his father Rey in a tag team match with Logan Paul at The Showcase of the Immortals several years ago.

Naturally, this led to some fun on social media:

That’s a pretty Dirty response out of Dom.

The updated Raw lineup: