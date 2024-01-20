AEW books an Elimination Trios Steel Cage Match opposite the WWE Royal Rumble

AEW Collision typically has its worst viewership numbers on the Saturdays that also include a major event from WWE. That’s what the show is up against next Saturday night (Jan. 27) when Collision and Royal Rumble 2024 take place at the same time.

AEW President Tony Khan has decided the best way to keep a few wrestling fans tuned into his show next weekend is with an Elimination Trios Steel Cage Match pitting FTR & Daniel Garcia vs. House of Black.

Here is the wild brawl on tonight’s (Jan. 20) Collision that set up this cage match, as well as Dax Harwood botching his way through a promo selling you on next week’s main event in Bossier City, Idaho Louisiana:

After the drag out brawl that broke out between House of Black and Daniel Garcia and FTR, FTR and Daniel Garcia want to END the House of Black, once and for all.



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@DaxFTR | @CashWheelerFTR | @GarciaWrestling pic.twitter.com/7UvbeqYGpO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 21, 2024

Will you forego the live viewing experience of WWE Royal Rumble next weekend in order to check out AEW’s Elimination Trios Steel Cage Match? Will you have a dual-screen setup in order to keep up with both events? Or is AEW Collision the odd show out?

Let us know what your viewing plan is in the comments below, Cagesiders.