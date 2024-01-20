Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included the return of Xavier Woods, Logan Paul being a guest on The Kevin Owens Show, and Jinder Mahal main eventing Raw in a world title match, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Ivar

Ivar lost a two minute match against Akira Tozawa on this week’s Raw. Nothing else really needs to be said about that.

Stock Down #2: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

On last night’s SmackDown, The Unholy Union had their first televised match in over six months, and they lost in about three minutes against tag team champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. The challengers were then quickly cast to the side for the Kabuki Warriors to take the spotlight as the next team in line for the gold. WWE didn’t do Fyre and Dawn any favors by throwing them into this title fight cold.

Stock Down #1: LWO

The LWO continued their losing ways on SmackDown, coming up short against Legado del Fantasma. This group is essentially dead in the water with Santos Escobar’s departure and Rey Mysterio out injured, as there’s nobody left that WWE is inerested in pushing.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Drew McIntyre

McIntyre has recovered nicely from his loss in the world title match at Day 1. Not only has Drew gone toe-to-toe on the mic with top stars Cody Rhodes and CM Punk since then, but one could argue that he got the better of those exchanges. Now that Seth Rollins is injured and there is uncertainty about the future of his championship reign, there could be a path for McIntyre to win that belt and walk into WrestleMania as world champion.

Stock Up #2: Pete Dunne

Another bad Vince McMahon idea was finally dropped this week as Pete Dunne got rid of the “BUTCH” name/gimmick and is back to being his old self. Pretty Deadly put over the return of the Bruiserweight in a tag match, and the live crowd popped big for Dunne.

Stock Up #1: Randy Orton

Randy Orton, LA Knight and AJ Styles are all part of the WWE Universal championship match at Royal Rumble, but last night’s SmackDown made it clear that Orton is the top star of the bunch and the only real threat to Roman Reigns. Randy delivered RKOs to Styles and Knight, used the same move to pick up a win over Solo Sikoa, and then laid out Roman with another RKO to end the night. It increasingly feels like the Royal Rumble title match should just be a one-on-one fight between Roman and Randy, and that Styles and Knight are only there so that Orton doesn’t have to take the fall.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?