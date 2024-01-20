Cody Rhodes says, ‘I’m the best man for the job,’ vows to win WWE title

Cody Rhodes isn’t a square. He knows what people are saying about Roman Reigns and The Rock potentially stealing his thunder. Those rumors have everyone from his fans to his family being pissed off over the situation.

But for anyone who thinks that will deter The American Nightmare from fulfilling his dream, they’re wrong.

While he didn’t appear on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes was in Atlanta on Friday night (Jan. 19), where he made an impactful impression after the show, defeating Shinsuke Nakamura. Following the victory, Rhodes made an impassioned speech to his hometown fans, vowing to finish his story and win the WWE Championship:

“There is only one thing that makes me tired of coming home. The only thing that makes me tired when coming home is coming home empty-handed. I think we need to change that. I am not immune to all the news, everything that’s happening, what will happen, what won’t happen. All I can tell you is this. I’m the right man for the job. I’m the best man for the job. I’m heading into the Royal Rumble, I’m gonna go back-to-back, and I’m gonna bring a championship back home to Atlanta.”

Fans in Atlanta’s State Farm arena did everything but throw babies in the air as they whooped in excitement for Cody’s bold promise. During his post-match promo, Rhodes became emotional, and his voice cracked as he talked about wanting to give back something special to the community that raised him.

Rhodes’ monologue comes as reports and rumors suggest that Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania XL opponent will be either The Rock or Cody Rhodes, or both men in a triple-threat match.

Regardless of what’s to happen next Saturday during the men’s Royal Rumble match, this year’s 30-man spectacle is shaping up to be an all-time great.

CM Punk has stated several times that he’s not back to finish his story but to finish what he started, and that’s to headline WrestleMania. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre is still searching for the WrestleMania moment he never had, thanks to the pandemic in 2020.

And then there’s the Intercontinental Champion Gunther. In 2023, the Ring General entered the Royal Rumble match at number one and lasted over 70 minutes before being the last man eliminated. Gunther announced his entry into the Rumble this past Monday on Raw, and he’s coming to win it all this time.

The countdown is indeed on, and with only seven days to go, who will win is anyone’s guess.

