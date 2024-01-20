The Kabuki Warriors get the next tag team title shot

As quick as the Unholy Union showed up on Friday Night SmackDown to find themselves in a tag team title match they were gone.

Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn randomly appeared, were booked in a title match, and showed up to Atlanta this week just to lose to Kayden Carter & Katana Chance in relatively short order. There wasn’t much to it and it did very little to inspire confidence in their future moving forward.

Further driving that home was the fact that Damage CTRL was sitting ringside for all of it and the Kabuki Warriors instantly hit the ring to set up a future match:

Things continue to heat up in the Women's Tag Team Division#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/CKeUWQr3hF — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 20, 2024

It didn’t take long for WWE to announce that said future match will be taking place on next week’s episode of SmackDown, just one night before the Royal Rumble event. It doesn’t take much to get a women’s tag team title shot these days but, hey, at least Carter & Chance are fighting champions, right?

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: