Pete Dunne is finally back

Folks, our long national nightmare is over.

BUTCH is no more.

Pete Dunne is back.

Just one week ago, a segment aired on Friday Night SmackDown showing Tyler Bate trying to talk his friend through an identity crisis. Bate asked him to look inside himself and find the man he wants to be. What will that man’s name be?

Sure enough, the two were booked for a match against Pretty Deadly on SmackDown this week in Atlanta and when it came time to introduce Bate’s partner, the name Pete Dunne hit the titantron and the fans rejoiced.

Naturally, they won the match, with Dunne scoring the pinfall. It seems British Strong Style will be a pair moving forward, so he hasn’t quite made it out of the tag team division just yet but, hey, we’ll take it.

The Bruiserweight is back indeed.

