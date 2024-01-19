Seth Rollins will ‘address his future as champion’ on Raw next week

Seth Rollins suffered a knee injury during his match against Jinder Mahal on Monday Night Raw last week. It took a few days for word to come out on the severity of the injury and while it wasn’t catastrophic it wasn’t great either — he’s got a torn MCL and a partially torn meniscus.

It’s hard telling just how much time he’ll need to recover, especially considering we don’t know the severity of the injury, which can vary greatly. What we do know is when we’ll find out what will happen with the world heavyweight championship Rollins still carries.

Indeed, it was announced during Friday Night SmackDown this week that Rollins will appear on Raw next week to “address his future as champion.” If he’s going to be on the shelf for a while, there’s no telling what that could mean.

The Wrestling Observer reported the plan “as of this afternoon” was still to do Rollins vs. CM Punk for the title at WrestleMania 40. We’ll see if that changes due to this unfortunate injury.

