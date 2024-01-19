Report: Seth Rollins has a torn MCL, partially torn meniscus

Seth Rollins successfully defended the world heavyweight championship against Jinder Mahal in the main event of Monday Night Raw this week but it came at a cost. Word quickly trickled out after the show that Rollins suffered a knee injury, though the extent was unknown at the time and everyone was crossing their fingers hoping for the best.

To that end, new reports indicate a mixed bag.

Fightful Select brings word that Rollins suffered a torn MCL and a partially torn meniscus. They also say he hopes to avoid surgery but it’s unknown if that will ultimately be required in the end.

Fightful goes on to say it’s unclear how WWE will choose to play this on television but scoopster WrestleVotes took to X to say the current plan, for whatever it’s worth, is to have Rollins appear on Raw next week to address the situation.

The timing couldn’t be worse, considering we’re just over one week away from Royal Rumble and, therefore, a couple months out from the biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 40. Recovery timelines for injuries like this can vary but assuming the best, it’s at least possible he could still be ready for Philadelphia come early April.

It sounds like we’ll know more in a few days.