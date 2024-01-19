R-Truth could have lost his leg due to infections after last injury

R-Truth is on his latest great run working with The Judgment Day on Raw. Their storyline’s not only been entertaining television that’s led to bestselling merchandise — its again reminding wrestling fans what a treasure Truth is.

Turns out, we should also be extremely grateful to have 52 year old Ron Killings back at all. Before his return last November, we knew Truth had been out for more than a year recovering from a torn quad, and that he’d dealt with some post-surgical infections that extended his time on the sidelines. What we didn’t know was that those infections almost cost him his career — and his leg.

He told the story to Peter Rosenburg on the latest Cheap Heat:

“I had a hole in my knee. I had five different bacteria that caused the infection along with MRSA, staph, and their cousins and kinfolks. It started off as a routine quad tear. I tore my bottom quad. They went in and I guess it could have happened during surgery. I went to get the stitches out and we found out that the bacteria, the infection, was eating from the inside out so that’s where the hole came from. “The doctor said, ‘We gotta get this under control. If we can’t get this under control, I’m gonna have to think of options.’ He was straight shooting with me. He said, ‘You’re in the woods big time. We have to get this under control.’ It would not heal.” “Then I had to go three months, I had to have a wound VAC on. It was a VAC on my knee that kept sucking the old blood up and putting the new blood, all that stuff, like I had to wear that for six weeks all along with a PICC line that I had to have for eight weeks. “I did that, and once all that was over with, the stitches started coming out on their own. So I had stitches coming out of my knee by itself, so my body wasn’t agreeing to it so I had to get surgery for a third time and the infection was still there, so I had to get another PICC line as well. It was a good four months or five months of just trying to kill the infection, slow it down, stop it, and I’m going mentally crazy because there was a chance, he said, the other option was amputation. You know what I’m saying? “So to go from doing the 24/7 stuff, running around, doing things with my kids, to NXT, me and Grayson Waller tearing it down and doing things to stopping and then getting told this? It was a big reality check man. It was a pump the brakes moment.”

Scary story, and even in the midst of it Truth manages to work in a laugh out loud line with “MRSA, staph, and their cousins and kinfolks.” What a legend.

And a legend we can hopefully continue to enjoy for a while to come after doctors got that infection addressed.

H/t WrestlingNews.co for transcription