WWE confirms early Elimination Chamber start time with badass poster

Two things seemed pretty clear about WWE’s Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event, which comes our way next month from Australia:

Promotion for the show would prominently feature the WWE Women’s World champion, Adelaide’s own Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day. If the company stuck with its approach to past international PLEs, the show would happen in local prime time and stream live — which would mean a very, very early start time for folks in the United States.

And with one tweet X Post this morning, Triple H confirmed both things:

The most unforgiving, chaotic and brutal structure in @WWE heads down under for the first time ever…#WWEChamber: Perth emanates live from @OptusStadium on Feb. 24 @peacock @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/xU4yRg8gEA — Triple H (@TripleH) January 19, 2024

The 5am ET bell time lines up with reports from shortly after the show was announced last fall. Set those alarms or remember to stay off the internet, spoiler averse scripted fight fans!

With regards to Mamí, there’s still no signs Roman Reigns will be on the Elimination Chamber card. Could Ripley main event the show? The big match she’s been building to — against Becky Lynch — is for WrestleMania 40. But there’s plenty of time, and a Royal Rumble, for Trips to set something big up for Rhea in her home country. Maybe a Chamber title defense?

We shall see... once we get the sleep out of our eyes the morning of Sat., Feb. 24.