Nick Aldis announces ‘MASSIVE match’ for SmackDown

In addition to tonight’s contract signing on SmackDown for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has announced a blockbuster encounter for the show.

And it could have implications for next week’s title fight.

Ahead of his championship quest on Jan. 27, Randy Orton will go one-on-one with Bloodline enforcer Solo Sikoa in a match featuring the self-professed Legend Killer squaring up with the man who killed the legend of John Cena last fall at Crown Jewel.

It’s worth noting that the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, will be in the house for the contract signing, which includes Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles. In recent weeks, Reigns and his familial lackeys have been hard at work trying to disrupt any plans Aldis has for the Rumble involving Roman Reigns. However, that has only made things worse for the Head of the Table, who now has to defend his title against three men instead of one.

But with a week to go before the championship showdown, it’s safe to assume that Reigns and company will do their best to eliminate Orton from the title picture. It’ll be interesting to see how or if Aldis plans to counteract any Bloodline shenanigans and how Reigns responds to his boss’ potential decrees.

Excited, Cagesiders?