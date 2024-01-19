SmackDown airs tonight (Jan. 19) with a live show emanating from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. This is the eighth episode of SmackDown during the nine week build towards Royal Rumble 2024, which takes place on January 27.

Logan Paul really needs to get punched in the face again

United States Champion Logan Paul will have a face-to-face confrontation with Kevin Owens tonight on The KO Show. Here’s how WWE’s web site describes what happened when they last crossed paths two weeks ago:

“The last time the two Superstars came face-to-face, Owens knocked out the champion with a brutal punch from his casted right hand, so there’s no telling what will happen [when] they meet again.”

Actually, I think I do have a pretty good idea of what will happen when they meet again tonight. The YouTuber is trying to get the cast on Owens’ broken hand banned at Royal Rumble, so Kevin might as well put it to good use before then and give this douchebag a matching bruise on the other side of his face.

Does the champ have a backup plan or some lackeys like Grayson Waller waiting around to protect him from Owens tonight?

The rest of the title scene

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns ruined a triple threat match between Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles that was supposed to determine his challenger at Royal Rumble. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis didn’t appreciate his authority being usurped, so now Roman has to face all three men in a Fatal 4-way match at the Rumble. Tonight is the “huge” contract signing for that title match where I’m sure there will be no physicality at all between these four wrestlers, especially after Jim Uso and Solo Sikoa were destroyed by all three challengers last week.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defend the gold tonight against The Unholy Union of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. The challengers have barely been on TV of late, but WWE’s web site suggests they will use “mystical mayhem” to try winning this match. Will the Kabuki Warriors ambush whichever team is holding the gold when all is said and done?

WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY is being chased by Bianca Belair, who once again defeated Damage CTRL leader Bayley last week. The rest of the group was disappointed in Bayley’s latest failure to stop the EST of WWE. Will they come up with a better scheme to ensure Belair doesn’t win the Royal Rumble match?

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Carlito teams up with Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde tonight for a six-man tag team match against Santos Escobar, Humberto Carrillo, and Angel Garza. The LWO hasn’t been faring too well against Santos and his henchmen without Rey Mysterio around to lead them, but Carlito is determined to get revenge on the heels.

- The Final Testament (Karrion Kross & AOP) are on a collision course with The Pride (Bobby Lashley & Street Profits). When will Akam and Rezar have their first WWE match since returning to TV a couple weeks ago?

- BUTCH is having something of an identity crisis now that The Brawling Brutes are finished. Tyler Bate says BUTCH has a decision to make about his name, which could be leading to the return of Pete Dunne.

- Why are so many wrestlers in WWE forgetting to declare for the Royal Rumble match? They all look pretty foolish considering it’s been the only way to officially join the match so far.

- Last week’s match between Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes was stopped by the referee after a Spanish Fly gone awry. Does WWE have an update on how Theory is doing?

- Where the f*** is Omos?

What will you be looking for on SmackDown?