WWE SmackDown results, live blog (Jan. 19, 2024): Huge contract signing

By Claire Elizabeth
WWE.com

WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Jan. 19, 2024) with a live show emanating from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Royal Rumble event scheduled for later this month.

Advertised for tonight: Roman Reigns returns for what WWE’s web site calls a “huge contract signing” with Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles ahead of their championship match at Royal Rumble.

Also on the card: United States Champion Logan Paul is a guest on The KO Show, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter defend the women’s tag team titles against The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn), LWO vs. Santos Escobar’s group in six-man tag team action, and more!

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JAN. 19

