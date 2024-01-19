WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Jan. 19, 2024) with a live show emanating from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Royal Rumble event scheduled for later this month.

Advertised for tonight: Roman Reigns returns for what WWE’s web site calls a “huge contract signing” with Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles ahead of their championship match at Royal Rumble.

Also on the card: United States Champion Logan Paul is a guest on The KO Show, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter defend the women’s tag team titles against The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn), LWO vs. Santos Escobar’s group in six-man tag team action, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JAN. 19