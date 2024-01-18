Nick Aldis addresses his potential return to the ring in WWE

Nick Aldis last competed in the ring in early October 2023, right before accepting his current role as SmackDown General Manager. As an authority figure, he’s very busy these days dealing with the massive egos of WWE stars like Roman Reigns and Randy Orton.

But the 37-year-old Aldis is a former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion and TNA World Heavyweight Champion, so a lot of fans are wondering when he’ll actually wrestle for WWE. The anticipation for his in-ring return has only increased after he recently pissed off the Tribal Chief and was RKO’d by Orton.

In an interview with Mail Sport’s Alex McCarthy, Nick said he appreciates fan interest in his return to the ring, but he’s not focused on that right now.

“I deeply appreciate all of the fans, who keep me alive in that regard, who want to see me in the ring with this person or that person. Since my interaction with Roman, that started a whole different conversation in that regard. I’m just grateful that there’s an interest in it. At the same time, I’m fully committed to being the best general manager of all time, so I’ll cross that bridge if I come to it.”

Fair enough. But if WrestleMania ever comes to his home country in London, you can bet your ass that Aldis wants a spot on the card:

“If that were to happen, I would certainly do everything I could to be a good fit for that show. It all comes down to timing and opportunity and what the fans want to see and if the fans want to see it.”

