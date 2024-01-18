WrestleMania 40 will be here in less than three months (Apr. 6 & 7), and plenty of fans are looking ahead to some of the top matches they hope to see on the biggest pro wrestling weekend of the year. This potentially includes Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley, CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns vs. The Rock or Cody Rhodes, and Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Heath Slater GUNTHER vs. Brock Lesnar.

But what about Randy Orton? Who will he step in the ring with at WrestleMania in Philadelphia?

During an interview on WWE’s The Bump, Randy laid out what he has in mind for a dream match on the grandest stage:

“A dream match for me would be to somehow find myself in a situation where I’m fighting [John] Cena at WrestleMania for the title. Now, I don’t know how you get there. I’m not saying it’s gonna happen. But I have never wrestled John at WrestleMania in a singles match...we had some wars back in the day, so being able to revisit that after all this time, I think it’s not only something that I would want. I think the fans would eat it up too.”

Randy is correct when he says he has never wrestled John Cena in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania. They did fight each other at WrestleMania 24 in 2008, but it was in a triple threat match that also included Triple H.

There was a time in late 2009 when WWE completely exhausted the feud between Orton and Cena. They shared the ring on five pay-per-view events in a three month span, including gimmicks like Hell in a Cell and a 60-minute Iron Man match. Even a few years later when Cena challenged Orton for the WWE championship at Royal Rumble 2014, people were so tired of watching them go at it that the live fans went into business for themselves and chanted for all sorts of things during their match like “Daniel Bryan,” “Randy Savage,” “Boring!”, “Y2J,” “We Want Divas,” and “You both suck!”

That debacle is what immediately comes to mind when I think about John Cena vs. Randy Orton. But roughly a decade has passed since Royal Rumble 2014, and a lot has changed since then, including the way fans think about both stars. Cena is now talking about plans for his final match in WWE. Could it actually be with Orton? This idea doesn’t sound crazy at all, though the part about it being for a world title seems out of reach right now given Cena’s 2000+ day winless streak in singles matches on TV and PPV/PLE.

Do you think Randy Orton will get his WrestleMania dream match for a world title against John Cena? If not this year, then who will Randy face at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.