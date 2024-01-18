Dustin Rhodes will be ‘pissed’ if The Rock takes Cody’s spot at WrestleMania

The Rock is back in WWE and heavily teasing a match against Roman Reigns. It’s reasonable to assume a match of that magnitude would headline night two of WrestleMania 40. If that’s what happens, though, it means Cody Rhodes will not be able to make up for last year’s loss to Roman and finally finish his story.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Dustin Rhodes indicated he won’t be happy if his brother’s main event spot at WrestleMania goes to The Rock:

“My dad, myself, and my brother, we’re three different men. But we all love the fans, we love the business, and we take a lot of pride in protecting the Rhodes name. Cody is on fire. This is his time. I’m very happy for him. We’re carrying on the legacy, which is very special to us. ...I hope Cody’s in the main event spot against Roman. Or it’s going to be The Rock. If it is The Rock, I’m pissed–this is Cody’s time. He is becoming the face of the company, and it’s paying off. But I get it. If it is The Rock, it’s still good business. I understand that there are a lot of people who love seeing The Rock. But I still think it’s Cody’s moment.”

There’s been some fantasy booking that has Roman Reigns working two matches during WrestleMania weekend, so that WWE can book Cody in a main event title match on one night while The Rock vs. Roman Reigns happens on the other night. This scenario doesn’t seem likely to me because it makes more business sense for WWE to space those matches out on the calendar instead of cramming them into one weekend.

There’s also the possibility that the WWE Universal championship match at WrestleMania will be a triple threat that includes all three men. Perhaps something like this could help cover up The Rock’s ring rust.

Ultimately, I think WWE and The Rock want his return match to be as monumental as possible, and that means booking it as a one-on-one title match against Roman Reigns on night two of WrestleMania 40. I don’t know where that leaves Cody, but that’s a secondary concern when the priority is to give The Rock exactly what he wants for his return match to happen.

