Bayley looks forward to her next match against Sasha Banks

Bayley is the only one of WWE’s four horsewomen who has never main evented WrestleMania. Even if she wins the Royal Rumble match later this month, it’s doubtful that she will get that WrestleMania main event spotlight over stars like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes The Rock, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins.

Even so, Bayley told Sports Illustrated that it’s going to happen:

“Only a few people believe it will happen. But everyone will believe it soon.”

Bayley went on to explain how important 2024 will be to her wrestling career:

“I’m very proud of my body of work. I’ve done things I never thought I’d be able to do. And once you accomplish a goal, it adds another...In my opinion, there is still a lot left to get done and I have to make sure it gets done. ...This year is going to be the one that defines my career. It will define who I am and what I’ve brought to the wrestling industry.”

One scenario that could create a path for Bayley to headline WrestleMania 40 is if Mercedes Mone returns to WWE as Sasha Banks. Bayley told Sports Illustrated that she has not had her last match with Sasha:

“We’ll always be destined for one more match. Our next match will never be our last. We’re ‘The Brooklyn Girls’. We’re going to live on forever because of that match, and it’s something we can carry on forever...I don’t have chemistry in the ring with anyone else like I do with her. No one teaches me like her. She’s my [Michael] Jordan.”

Do you think Sasha Banks has to return to WWE soon in order for Bayley to headline WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.