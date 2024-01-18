JBL shows up in NXT, ratings go down

The ratings and viewership data are in for the Jan. 16 edition of WWE NXT.

According to Wrestlenomics, the show averaged 683,000 viewers and scored a 0.19 rating among 18-49 year olds. These numbers are both down compared to last week’s 722K and 0.21, respectively.

Is it really just a coincidence that NXT’s numbers dropped on an episode where WWE Hall of Fame star John Bradshaw Layfield showed up to offer career advice to Josh Briggs? Yes, it’s definitely a coincidence, partially because JBL was only on screen for approximately one minute of the two hour show. But hey, sometimes it’s not very satisfying to hear that random noise is probably the best explanation for a ratings result, so I’m just having a little fun here with the Wrestling God.

Will numbers start to pick back up now that NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov is medically cleared to defend the title against Trick Williams at Vengeance Day? Come back here next week to find out.

Here’s a rundown of NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

If you missed any of this week’s NXT, we’ve got you covered with a live blog, our review, and video highlights.