Jinder didn’t pop a number for WWE Raw going up against the NFL Playoffs

Once again going head-to-head with a meaningful football game on Jan. 15, WWE countered with a World Heavyweight title match — which seemed to get a promotional assist from AEW owner Tony Khan.

It didn’t seem to make a big difference for the show’s performance on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Per Wrestlenomics, Monday’s episode averaged 1,419,000 viewers per hour from 8-11pm ET. With 18-49 year olds, it had a .45 rating. The overall audience is down slightly from the previous episode, while the demo number is up a tick. Both are again among the lowest the show’s done since last fall.

While both the holiday and winter weather could be factors, the biggest one was undoubtedly the NFL Wild Card Playoff game that aired in primetime on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 & ESPN Deportes. According to Sports Media Watch, Tampa Bay’s dismantling of Philadelphia was watched by 29.18 million people across those four channels on Monday night.

Interesting note about the Jinder Mahal title shot TK tweeted about... Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston posted that match performed like most Raw main event segments and wasn’t the episode’s high water mark:

The Seth Rollins vs. Jinder Mahal main event of Monday’s Raw (which was subject of online chatter going in) performed about normal for a final Raw quarter-hour, growing viewership by 5% from the prior quarter to 1.31M viewers. The high was for the quarter with the Gunther, Xavier Woods, and Ludwig Kaiser in-ring segment, which averaged 1.58M viewers and a 0.50 P18-49 rating at 9:00 to 9:15 pm.

Monday night football is done for the season, and CM Punk will be back on Jan. 22 for the Royal Rumble go home. We’ll see who well that does. In the meantime, here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth of Raw’s numbers:

* Pre-recorded “Best of” show

