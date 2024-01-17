Here’s when we’ll learn more about WWE 2K24

The past couple years have seen WWE’s 2K video game franchise make a comeback after taking a year off following the disastrous WWE 2K20 release. Last year’s 2K23 improved on the previous year’s retooling/reinvention, and that means anticipation is high for the next release.

It’s even higher after some social media work from the series official account today (Jan. 17), which started with a new logo drop:

That came along with a bio update which reads:

“More to come 1.22.24 — #WWE2K24”

Something they added in post form a short time ago. Is the sleeveless referee shirt a clue to what we’ll learn next Monday?

A leading candidate for what we’ll learn on the 22nd is who will be on the cover of this year’s game. It was around this same time (Jan. 23, 2023) that they told us John Cena would be on the cover of WWE 2K23. They’re teasing that too with this video, in which Superstars seem to be betting either Cody Rhodes or Seth Rollins will land on the front of 2K24:

That wasn’t the only info we got on the 23rd last year. We also found out 2K23 would be released on March 14, 2023, and got details about the game itself.

Only a few more days before learn more about WWE 2K24...