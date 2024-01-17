The Wolf Dogs (or whatever Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker’s team name is)... kinda rule?

Didn’t expect the decision to pair up Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker for this year’s Dusty Rhodes Classic to become one of my new favorite things, but after this scene of the thrown-together heel duo debating their team name on NXT last night (Jan. 16)... that’s what they are.

The Wolf Dogs (c’mon Corbs, it’s not bad... definitely better than Wild Boars) have great chemistry. The act is also honing Breakker’s comedic chops, which is something that eventually serves every WWE Superstar well. Much has been said and written about how Bron should have been called up by now, but they’ve wisely used his extended run in NXT to work on every facet of his game. He’s been a face and a heel, a champion and a midcard act. Now he’s practicing his tag and comedy skills. When they find the right story and decide the time is right for a call-up, the second-generation star will have done it all.

It’s also a great use of Corbin. He’s in NXT to lend some main roster cred to whoever he’s working with. And in this case — as someone who’s been tasked with playing all the different roles Bron’s working his way through now — he’s the perfect partner/foil for Breakker.

Could we do without the gay panic-y shower jokes? Sure, but even that fits as something we’d probably hear from two admitted a**holes.

Let us know what you think of the Wolf Dogs (or whatever their name ends up being) in the comments below.

Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Edris Enofé & Malik Blade

Dragon Lee confronts new North American Champion Oba Femi

Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley vs. Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez

Ridge Holland vs. Joe Coffey

Duke Hudson & Riley Osborne vs. LWO – Dusty Classic

Trey Bearhill vs. Dijak

JBL gives Josh Briggs some advice

NXT Champion Dragunov returns to announce a Vengeance Day match

FULL MATCH – Women’s No. 1 Contender Battle Royal – Fatal 4-Way Finale

The LWO is focused on winning the Dusty Cup (Digital Exclusive)

Dijak is going to show Joe Gacy what crazy looks like (Digital Exclusive)

Roxanne Perez is unbreakable (Digital Exclusive)

