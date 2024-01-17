One title match rescheduled for NXT Vengeance Day, another teased

Roxanne Perez’s victory in the battle royal/fatal 4way on WWE NXT last night (Jan. 16) means she will challenge Women’s champion Lyra Valkyria at Vengeance Day on Sun. Feb. 4. And we also learned of at least one and probably two other title matches that will be on that premium live event card next month in Clarksville, Tennessee.

NXT champion Ilja Dragunov returned from a little time off to recover from his real and kayfabe injuries. The Mad Dragon knows he still owes Trick Williams a title shot, and he plans to give it to him at Vengeance Day.

That didn’t sit well with Williams’ Dusty Open tag partner, Carmelo Hayes. After they picked up their win in the tournament (where Hayes seemed to be his normal self after his own recent injury scare), Melo thinks they can go all the way to the finals at Vengeance Day. Trick does too, and says he’ll pul double duty on the show when that happens.

Elsewhere on the show new North American champion Oba Femi had to inform the man he beat for the belt, Dragon Lee, that he was no longer doing open challenges. When Lee pivoted to asking for a rematch at the PLE, Femi said he’d consider it.

Judging by his tone, we’re guessing Oba may try to get out of that date too. We’ll see what Shawn Michaels & Ava have to say about that.

Until we find out more, we at least have these three confirmed matches for Feb. 4:

• Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Trick Williams for the NXT championship • Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s title • The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament finals

Seems like a good start, no?