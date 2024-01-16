Roxanne Perez earns NXT women’s title match at Vengeance Day

Lyra Valkyria, absent a top contender to the women’s championship she holds, announced during last week’s episode of NXT television exactly how the promotion will find her next challenger. They decided on, of course, a multi-woman match in the form of a battle royal but gave it a special twist.

Once the field was whittled down to four, it would become a Fatal 4-Way match.

The field consisted of:

Cora Jade was originally scheduled for the match but it was confirmed on the broadcast that she tore her ACL at a house show and will miss nearly a year while recovering.

Meanwhile, the battle royal saw Wren Sinclair, who replaced Jade, eliminated last to bring us to the final four and the Fatal 4-Way field: Roxanne Perez, Kiana James, Kelani Jordan, and Fallon Henley. After a pretty entertaining sprint to the finish, Perez pinned Jordan to book her ticket.

Perez, who commentary was sure to note was never actually defeated as champion, will now challenge Valkyria for the NXT women’s title at Vengeance Day on Feb. 4, 2024, in Clarksville, Tennessee.

