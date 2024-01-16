The 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic kicked off on last week’s episode of NXT television with the teams of Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin and Axiom & Nathan Frazer advancing to the semifinals.

The tournament finished up its opening round this week with two more showdowns of top teams.

Up first, Trick Melo Gang proved they’re still strong, as the duo of Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes took care of business against Edris Enofe & Malik Blade, with Trick saving Hayes and then pinning Enofe to advance.

Later on, Chase U’s woes continued when despite being competitive against Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde of the LWO they couldn’t overcome the high flyers in the end.

Trick Melo Gang will take on the LWO in the semifinals, presumably on next week’s show, although that wasn’t announced as of this writing.

