Triple H shouts out the entire WWE team after a challenging Raw

For most folks in the U.S., you don’t need to guess one big reason why it was a challenge for WWE to film an episode of Raw in North Little Rock, Arkansas last night (Jan. 15). If you’re lucky enough to live in a part of the country that wasn’t impacted by winter weather, well... Johnny Gargano & Indi Hartwell’s travelogues will help you understand.

That wasn’t the only reason the show was a challenge, though. Those who’ve watched some or all of the latest Raw noticed some changes to how things looked. Per PWInsider, those were mandated by concerns Simmons Bank Arena couldn’t support WWE’s current ceiling-mounted lighting rigs with the amount of snow that was on the venue’s roof. That forced production to construct a lighting truss that was supported by towers on the ground. Similar issues with the 25 year old building led to Raw using a smaller stage and limited pyro.

Despite all that, the show went on. And one of the men in charge wants to make sure the world knows how proud he is of the team that made it all happen:

I can’t say enough about the amazing job our talent, crew and staff did these last few days.



Through winter storms, blizzards and incredibly tough travel, they did what needed to be done to put on a show for the @WWEUniverse… which included completely redesigning #WWERaw on… pic.twitter.com/230BRGE6Md — Triple H (@TripleH) January 16, 2024

Bonus points to Triple H for working a version of his “best for business” catchphrase in there.

In all seriousness though, it’s a nice gesture for an effort that deserves at least that much. Good stuff, team WWE.