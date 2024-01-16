SmackDown stays on a ratings hot streak despite declines

SmackDown couldn’t quite replicate its “New Year’s Revolution” numbers on Jan. 12. But what WWE’s blue show did do last Friday was still pretty impressive.

According to Jed I. Goodman, the latest SmackDown was watched by 2,384,000 total viewers and did a .64 rating with 18-49 year olds. Both numbers are down from the previous week’s subtitled show, but other than that they’re the best since September. They’re also up over the same week in 2023, significantly so in the demo.

Not bad for a show without Roman Reigns, and that generally didn’t contain much angle advancement. But the product is hot, one of the company’s most popular premium live events is right around the corner, and it wasn’t exactly a great weekend to leave the house for folks in most parts of the country.

We’ll see if they can keep their streak of “best since that time The Rock showed up unannounced” numbers going this week. In the meantime, here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth of SmackDown’s numbers:

* Aired on FS1

** “Best of” clip show

