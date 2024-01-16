CM Punk & Cody Rhodes set for a ‘face-to-face’ on WWE Raw

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk both in this year’s men’s Royal Rumble match. Both have their eyes on a main event spot at WrestleMania 40. They’ve also taken similar paths to get to this point in their careers, having each walked away from an earlier stint at WWE and, more recently, ended much-discussed runs with AEW.

Seems like they probably have a lot to talk about.

Now, after Rhodes has mentioned Punk a few times in recent promos (including last night while exchanging words with another Rumble entrant, Drew McIntyre, on Raw), Punk wants them to have a talk on television. He made that clear in an Instagram Story that he later made into a post:

I think it’s time you ask me what I want to talk about @americannightmarecody.

Face to face.

Cards on the Table next week In New Orleans Live on @wwe @raw

WWE’s confirmed that Punk will get a chance to tell Cody what he wants to talk about on Jan. 22’s Royal Rumble go home edition of Raw...

As you can see, the face-to-face isn’t the only thing booked for Jan. 22 in New Orleans. The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest — aka Señor Money in the Bank — will face McIntyre.

There are also two matches set up by Akira Tozawa’s upset victory of Ivar on Jan. 15, which was followed by Ivar & Valhalla attacking Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri: Chad Gable vs. Ivar and Valhalla vs. Ivy Nile.

