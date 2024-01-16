Report: Seth Rollins injured during Raw main event versus Jinder Mahal (UPDATED)

WWE is currently grappling with the injury bug, and there’s speculation that World Champion Seth Rollins could be its next victim.

Rollins is said to have suffered a legitimate injury to his left leg late during his win on Raw against Jinder Mahal, according to PWTorch Editor Wade Keller. Sources for the Torch say that Rollins was helped to the back and eventually put weight on his leg. He was walking on his own but with a definite limp. Keller also reports that Rollins will be evaluated further to determine the severity of the injury.

The exact moment of the injury during the match remains unclear. However, Keller believed it happened after a ringside dive. Announcers Michael Cole and Wade Barrett detected something was amiss with Rollins after he executed a springboard moonsault on Mahal. Rollins hesitated briefly before proceeding with a pin attempt. Following a two-count, he began clutching his left knee.

“It looks like Rollins might have tweaked something when he hit that moonsault,” said Cole.

Barrett also weighed in, reminding viewers that Rollins “has had knee issues in the past.”

In 2015, Rollins sustained an ACL injury as well as injury to his MCL and meniscus to his right knee during a live event match in Europe against Kane. Then, in 2017, less than a year and a half later, Rollins injured the same knee again during an in-ring confrontation with Samoa Joe. There was concern that Rollins would have to sit out WrestleMania for a second consecutive year, but he ultimately recovered and wrestled Triple at that year’s spectacle.

In recent days, WWE saw two other unfortunate incidents befall its performers.

Last Friday on SmackDown, a match between Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes was stopped after both men landed awkwardly following a Spanish Fly. Theory appeared to suffer the worst of it after landing on the top of his head. WWE later released a statement, saying both men suffered face contusions and that both would be okay.

That same day, NXT star Cora Jade reportedly suffered a torn ACL during a live event match with the brand’s Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria. Jade, who returned from a four-month hiatus just last month, is expected to be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

And as many fans will recall, Charlotte Flair is also on WWE’s disabled list after suffering a knee injury in December. Flair is expected to miss most of the year.

Keller’s report on Rollins had no information about the severity of the injury. other than to say he’s set for further evaluations. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp posted on X that his WWE sources are telling him they’ll likely know more about Rollins’ injury tomorrow or Thursday.

As any athlete can attest, there is rarely a good time to suffer an injury. In the case of these superstars, the timing is especially awful as WWE begins its march toward its annual spectacle, WrestleMania. Rollins is in the midst of a program that would likely culminate in a main event-level match with CM Punk at this year’s Showcase of the Immortals in Philadelphia on April 6-7.

Hopefully, this rash of injuries will fade away, and those injured will return to form soon enough. We’ll update you with more information on Seth Rollins’ condition when it’s available.

UPDATE: Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that Rollins will get an MRI on his knee. Both that report and one from PWInsider’s Mike Johnson mention that there’s hope the injury is “minor”, but that tests will give us the official word. This clip of Seth limping in the ring after delivering the off-air, show-closing promo last night is also making the rounds: