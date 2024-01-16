Yet another tease for Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch

WWE has been toying with the idea of doing a Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch match for a long time now, teasing it as far back as June of last year in the lead up to the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. They’ve shared a staredown or two, and a few words here and there.

Now, just ahead of another big gimmick match where the winner gets a guaranteed shot at the women’s world championship, the two have come face-to-face to tease a meeting between the two of them, this time at the biggest show of the year:

Although it’s not included in the above clip, I’d just like to say bravo to whomever had the idea to have the two circle each other for the entirety of Lynch’s promo. It really upped the intensity of the encounter.

There’s a good story brewing here too, with Lynch on something of a skid and nearly smack dab in the middle of an identity crisis. After all, she can’t be The Man if she’s not as good as Ripley, who has been ruling over the division for some time now.

The clock ticks.

