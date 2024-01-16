WWE NXT results, live blog (Jan. 16, 2024): Women’s battle royal... with a twist

Here's a place to check the results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8 pm Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Advertised for the Jan. 16 show from the WWE Performance Center: A battle royal will determine Lyra Valkyria’s Vengeance Day challenger, but this one has a twist. When it gets down to the final four, it will become a Fatal 4way.

The Dusty Rhodes Classic continues this week with the remaining first round matches. One will continue the saga of Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams as they take on Edris Enofé & Malik Blade. In the other, the LWO’s Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro go against Chase U’s Duke Hudson & Riley Osborne.

Plus, Valkyria & Tatum Paxley face Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez in tag action, Ridge Holland goes one-on-one with Gallus’ Joe Coffey.. and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JAN. 16

Before you jump you wear the frown of someone who is stalling. There’s no up there’s only down in the void of falling. All you need to do is take one step into the sky, but me? I’m just here to liveblog this pro wrestling show for you, folks.

The show opens right into our opening match.

Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Trick-Melo Gang (Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams) (Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Match)

Blade and Hayes to start, feeling out leads to a stalemate, tag to Enofe but Williams is right behind him and takes control of the match. Scoops and slams, big right hand, lariat takes Malik out and a tag back to Melo! Off the top, nobody home, Blade cuts him down with elbows and takes Williams off the apron with a dropkick!

Hayes with a superkick, tag to Edris, waistlock, shove off, roll under, dropkick right on the button! Tag back to Trick, arm drag from Enofe but Trick-Melo turn the tide back. Tag to Blade cuts Trick off, double-teams, dives, and Enofe and Blade are in control as we go to break!

Back from commercial, Hayes with a reverse chinlock, Enofe shoves him into the corner to break, tag to Blade and they cut Carmelo down! Mounted punches from Edris, match breaks down, “everybody do something cool,” Edris with a diving elbow for two! Hayes tags in, springboard lariat, spinebuster from Malik but Trick Willy tags in...

Trick-Melo Gang win by pinfall, Trick Williams on Malik Blade.

Fallon Henley is interviewed backstage.

She says it’s down to brass tacks because she’s never had a title shot before and she has to go through 19 women in utter chaos to get one, but she’s gonna put on her workboots and make it to the final four. She has three words for us, “yee haw bitch:”

We get a recap of Dragon Lee winning the NXT North American Championship, his title reign, and Oba Femi dethroning him last week.

Oba Femi is shown walking backstage to send us to break.

Back from commercial, Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice are walking backstage and Lopez has big plans to win the battle royal and make it a triple threat, when Tatum Paxley appears in a window to be creepy and says she’s gonna win and not challenge Lyra Valkyria because no one gets near her champion.

Oba Femi makes his entrance and gets on the mic.

He says he knows we are surprised to see him as North American Champion, but this prophecy has been long foretold, and there was going to be a juggernaut drenched in gold. He always knew he was going to be the biggest, tallest, and fastest, the embodiment of a term that means “war leader.”

He was tested as a young Nigerian prince and in the NCAA, and as a D1 athlete, he made that world his home, winning title after title and now that he’s here in NXT, the goal is still the same. He’s already made his mark by dropping three men and then Dragon Lee, and now with this title, he has his divine right to rule over all of us.

He will crush to dust every man that stands in his way.

Enter Dragon Lee.

He gets on the mic and asks Femi how it’s going and says he can’t be mad after last week. Oba is hungry and took his moment, and nobody in NXT history has made the kind of impact he has. Holding that title is significant, because it represents opportunity, and he hopes Femi will keep the open challenges going, and he wants one tonight.

Oba Femi tells him the open challenges are now closed, so Dragon shifts gears and says he wants his rematch at Vengeance Day. Femi tells him he doesn’t get to decide anymore, he does, and he takes his leave.

We see Eddy Thorpe holding court in the locker room earlier today.

He talks about beating Donovan Dijak when Trey Bearhill rolls up to thank him for representing their culture. They share details about their heritage and the assholes they deal with when one such asshole rolls up in the form of Dijak.

Bearhill gets in Tall Don’s face and Dijak mocks his culture, saying it didn’t teach him how to quit and they set up a match.

Lyra Valkyria makes her entrance and Tatum Paxley is shadowing her in her own set of feathers, and we go to break.

Back from commercial, Trick-Melo Gang are talking their big win up when Ilja Dragunov rolls up.

He says he’s cleared now and as NXT Champion he let him down, and Trick deserves a title match on a big stage, so it’ll be at Vengeance Day. Williams is excited but Hayes is upset because that’s when the Dusty finals are.

Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice vs. Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley

Lopez and Valkyria to start, up and over, cartwheel, schoolboy, Elektra kicks out. Whip reversed, Lyra with a wrecking ball dropkick and Paxley does one of her own in her identical gear! Tatum legal, cartwheel, waistlock, Elektra shrugs her off and gets her isolated for a tag, kick, cover for two!

Quick tags, heat segment rolling, but Lyra tags back in and goes to town, bridging northern lights suplex for two! Tatum tags back in, up top, perching, diving crossbody, Vice breaks i t up! In the chaos, Paxley goes down and falls into a cover...

Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley win by pinfall with a flop pin from Paxley on Elektra Lopez.

A bunch of the women on the roster are in the locker room and Arianna Grace takes center stage and says to believe it is to achieve it ,and that’s why she’s gonna win tonight. She keeps talking like it’s an acceptance speech as the locker room empties, one-by-one, and she’s confused that nobody’s there.

Ridge Holland makes his entrance and we go to break.

Joe Coffey vs. Ridge Holland

Collar and elbow, broken, back to the lockup, this time Coffey breaks with a right hand, off the ropes, shoulder block and trading elbows! Passing Joe into the corner, big overhead belly-to-belly, back body drop, and a release northern lights and Ridge is fired up!

Holland with shoulder blocks, a big right hand for Wolfgang on the apron, Coffey with a dropkick. Short whips into the turnbuckles, backbreaker connects, Joe with a slingshot elbow drop... NOPE! Ridge with a hip toss, fireman’s carry drops him throat-first across the top rope...

Ridge Holland wins by pinfall with Northern Grit.

Post-match, Gallus put boots to Ridge Holland at length, taunting him that no one is coming to help!

We get an NXT Anonymous video in Jacy Jayne’s Chase U fundraising brain center where she talks about the work they’ve done and wishes Jacy Jayne and Karmen Petrovic luck in the battle royal tonight. She asks one of the women to stay back and invites her out for drinks.

And so we go to break.

Back from commercial, Kelani Jordan cuts a promo about how she’s going to break through in 2024 and she’s tired of hearing people tell her to be patienty.

Another girl is doing handstand pushups and talks about how she can’t wait for the battle royal and they wish each other luck.

Baron Corbin is interviewed backstage.

Bron Breakker rolls up to complain that Baron gave him the wrong time for their interview. Corbin shushes him and tells a story about how he took Bron under his win and lead them to victory, but Breakker tells the opposite story.

Bron gives them a team name, the Wolfdogs, and Baron takes issue with it. Breakker says he was thinking about it in the shower, Corbin has some gay panic about him thinking about them in the shower and vetoes the Wolfdogs gimmick. Bron asks the interviewer to be honest and she says they’re both A-holes.

Breakker tells Baron to come up with a name himself, Corbin says he’s supposed to be the creative one, Bron offers up “Wild Boars” and Baron walks off shaking his head.

Chase U (Duke Hudson & Riley Osborne) vs. Latino World Order (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) (Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Match)

Osborne and Del Toro to start, trading nearfalls, lil bit of mat grappling, tag to Wilde, double-teams and a two-count! Riley up and over, Joaquin with a dropkick on the button, but Osborne gets away and makes the tag! Side slam cuts Wilde off, tag to Del Toro, Hudson clotheslines both of them to the floor and tags Riley back in!

Osborne off the ropes, Space Flying Tiger Drop and we go to break!

Back from commercial, LWO in control, working Osborne over, but he won’t stay down. Riley gets some separation with a corkscrew senton atomico, and he makes the tag! Duke in hot, big boot, Flip, Flop, & Fly, powerbomb lift but Cruz slips out, kick combo, Poison Frankensteiner connects!

Del Toro fired up in the corner, he charges into a Rock Bottom... STILL NO! Another powerbomb lift, Cruz slips out again, superkick and a tag to Wilde! Bossman Slam from Hudson but Del Toro isn’t legal! Joaquin with a missile dropkick, slingshot to the apron, superkick, senton atomico, tope into a tornado DDT!

Back in, tag made, moonsault, Del Toro off the top...

Latino World Order win by pinfall wtih a Phoenix Splash from Cruz Del Toro on Duke Hudson.

Adrianna Rizzo is worried backstage when Tony D’Angelo and Stacks roll up.

She’s worried about having her first match in tonight’s battle royal and they give her a pep talk.

Donovan Dijak makes his entrance and we go to break.

Back from commercial, Noam Dar and Oro Mensah are awkwardly explaining the rules of the NXT Heritage Cup to Von Wagner and Robert Stone.

Donovan Dijak vs. Trey Bearhill

Joe Gacy and his pocket hot dog are on commentary for this one.

Bearhill catches a kick, side headlock, shot off, duck under, off the ropes, drop down, leapfrog, back body drop and Trey is fired up! Dijak cuts him off with a superkick, chops in the corner, big slam, cover for two! Dropping an elbow for another nearfall, overhand chops in the corner, straight suplex connects!

Elbow and a lariat sends Bearhill to the floor, Tall Don smashes his face into the apron and throws him into the barricade! Dijak jaws at Gacy, Joe headbutts him and Trey gets fired up and brings the fight to Tall Don! Back inside, overhand chops, rake the back, off the ropes, freight train crossbody for two!

Dijak comes back...

Donovan Dijak wins by pinfall.

Post-match, Joe Gacy attacks Dijak and they brawl up the ramp! Lexis King appears and drops Bearhill with a knee to theback of the head! Straitjacket neckbreaker!

Josh Briggs is backstage when John “Bradshaw” Layfield rolls up.

He asks JBL for advice and John says what he’s looking for isn’t there and asks if he knows why he picked him for his Iron Survivor Challenge qualifier. He says Briggs has all the talent in the world but he doesn’t know who he is and compares his own journey to being the Wrestling God to Josh’s yet to come.

Izzi Dame and Kiana James make their entrance and we go to break.

Back from commercial, we get a No Quarter Catch Crew hype reel.

Trick-Melo Gang are back in the locker room talking about their troubles from earlier.

Williams has a solution, just have both matches and win the Dusty and the NXT Championship in the same night. Melo tells him they can’t sleep on the Latino World Order and Trick gives him his word that he’s focused on their team.

Commentary informs us Cora Jade has been injured and will be out of action for most of a year now.

NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Battle Royal

Chaotic brawling early as always, the crowd starts to thin, Kelani Jordan with a crossbody and she manages to avoid elimination, hanging onto the ropes and pulling herself back in. She gets pounced off the apron and onto the announce desk and she’s still in it as we go to break!

Back from commercial, Jordan has made it back to the ring safely, Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez eliminate Kelani’s pal from the backgstage segment earlier and there’s no honor among thieves in the first place as Lola eliminates her pal! Tatum Paxley eliminates Vice and she and Lopez explode into a brawl on the floor!

Blair Davenport getting into it with Karmen Petrovic, Gigi Dolin hits Blair with an STO and puts her on the apron but only gets low-bridged into an elimination for her trouble! Karmen takes Davenport out but Blair pulls her to the floor under the bottom rope and blasts her with a knee strike before throwing her back in the ring!

Lash Legend swinging Paxley around like a weapon, trying to powerbomb her out but Tatum claps her ears! Lash blasts her off the apron anyway! Arianna Grace trying for a cheap elimination and finally she picks the unconscious Petrovic up and dumps her to the floor! Thea Hail attacks her from behind and eliminates Grace with ease as we go to break!

Back from commercial, Hail with backsplashes, big DDT on Legend! Somersault senton and a springboard senton, same routine on Roxanne Perez, and Thea is fired up! Another senton attempt but Izzi Dame catches her and throws her to the floor! Fallon Henley almost eliminates Kiana James and our final six are down and out!

Izzi gets eliminated, Lash runs Perez and Henley over, clobbering them, putting Roxanne on the apron, dangling her off the ropes, but Lash gets eliminated by Wren Sinclair! Sinclair up top and she gets dumped to the floor and now we go to the four-way final segment!

Jordan, James, Henley, and Perez all down, slowly rising, Fallon with a hard headbutt on Kiana and they both roll to the floor! Roxanne dives on Henley, Kelani with an Asai Moonsault on James! Jordan and Perez at it, trading nearfalls, so close! Wheelbarrow facebuster from Roxanne, Henley breaks it up, kicks to the midsection, ducking and dodging, springboard blockbuster on Kelani but James breaks it up!

Posting Henley in the corner, shoulder block for Kelani, one for Roxanne as well! Henley cuts James off but eats a spinebuster that gets broken up by both other women remaining. Pop Rox blocked with a dropkick, front kick, Overdrive denied, throat thrust, 401, no deal! Perez draws James up, up and over, Pop Rox countered in the corner!

Kiana sets her up top, Perez slips under, powerbomb denied, Henley kicked off the apron, Roxanne blasts James with a boot! Avalanche Frankensteiner! Kelani off the top, frog splash but Perez breaks it up! Running kick from Fallon, Roxanne sends her packing, dropkick from Jordan!

Back up top, split-legged moonsault but Izzi Dame pulls her gal out of the ring! Perez sets Kelani up...

Roxanne Perez wins, last eliminating Kelani Jordan by pinfall with Pop Rox to become #1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship.

Post-match, Lyra Valkyria comes to the ramp to face off with her new challenger.

That’s the show, folks.