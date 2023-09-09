Jim Duggan hospitalized, undergoes emergency surgery

“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan is in the hospital following emergency surgery, according to a statement issued by his wife Debra.

A statement from Debra Duggan. pic.twitter.com/NQ2GKtmL6o — Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@RealHacksawJim) September 9, 2023

We want to thank everyone that came out yesterday (Sept. 8) as Jim was honored by the Glens Falls Firefighters Association and apologize to those that came after 3:30. Jim was taken to the hospital and admitted yesterday evening. He had emergency surgery this morning and everything went well. We will reschedule tomorrow in Utica, MI for a later time. We welcome your prayers and we will continue to provide updates. Thank you, Debra

Duggan and his wife were in his hometown of Glens Falls, N.Y., on Friday, where Duggan, who was a seasonal firefighter with the Glen Falls Fire Department during the ‘70s, was being honored by the city, which included having the day named after him.

In recent years, Hacksaw has faced several health issues, including a bout with cancer last year. When he wasn’t wrestling with illness, Duggan was fending off an intruder who broke into his home last December, proving there is still plenty of fight left in the 69-year-old legend.