Pretty Deadly return to SmackDown, are nearly ready to tag back in

For a while now, it’s been pretty clearly that WWE’s pretty high on the Pretty Deadly team of Elton Prince & Kit Wilson. The former NXT and NXT UK Tag champs were moved to the main roster in the post-WrestleMania 39 Draft, and quickly given a prominent role on SmackDown that included a Tag title shot.

A couple weeks after they came up shot against then-champs Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn in London, Prince suffered a shoulder injury in a match against Ridge Holland & Sheamus. Due to that, Pretty Deadly have been on the sidelines since mid-July.

But they were back on the Sept. 8 edition of the blue brand, and we were nearly as excited as Corey Graves was to see Kit & Elton watching their old nemeses the Brawling Brutes get screwed over by The Judgment Day:

Cathy Kelley tried to get a word with PD after that scene, but they didn’t give her anything but some insecurities about eating broccoli. They certainly aren’t afraid of Holland...

And while they made it clear to Kelley that Prince will return on his own time, Wilson posted on X after the show to indicate that time will likely be soon...

... which we figured, or else WWE wouldn’t have put them on television. But do we still appreciate the on-brand pic?

Ah... YES BOY!