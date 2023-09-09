LA Knight got in a shot at Kevin Nash on SmackDown this week

You remember a couple months ago when Kevin Nash was publicly calling LA Knight a ripoff of The Rock? It did quite a bit to divide the fan base as far as the conversation surrounding Knight’s character goes but it didn’t do a damn thing to the push he’s been getting from WWE.

Actually, he’s only been pushed more and more as time has gone on, to increasingly impressive reactions in cities all around the country.

That continued this week in Boston, where he got yet another big pop before grabbing a microphone to say a few words. He went after The Miz at first, because they’re doing one more match between those two, but it was a shot he made sure to get in during his promo that we’re here for:

That, of course, is a callback to Nash famously screwing up in a promo on Monday Nitro in 1996. Nash more or less walked back his initial criticisms, later saying he’s not exactly up on all things SmackDown and therefore shouldn’t have said anything about a guy he doesn’t have knowledge on. But Knight just couldn’t resist the temptation, I suppose.

Can’t blame the guy.

