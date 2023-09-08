WWE sets up John Cena’s next move, Iyo Sky title match for SmackDown

During this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE set up some major stories/matches for the next couple weeks on the blue brand.

First, we learned what John Cena will be doing next week, as he will link up with Grayson Waller as a special guest on “The Grayson Waller Effect.” Who knows what they’ll have to talk about, but the kid is getting one hell of a rub.

Later, LA Knight made clear he wanted yet another match with The Miz, despite defeating him at Payback. Adam Pearce agreed to it and they’ll handle their business, perhaps once and for all, next week.

Then, in two weeks time, Asuka will get her rematch with Iyo Sky for the women’s championship. She achieved this by simply showing up, costing Damage CTRL a tag team match, and making clear to the champion she’s not going to go away.

Here’s to hoping they get the time to have the match they’re capable of having.

