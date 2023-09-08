NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton is ready for her WWE main roster call up

Current NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton kicked up a feud with Becky Lynch with a promo on NXT TV a few weeks back. It led to her quickly appearing on Payback and Monday Night Raw, giving her a taste of the main roster.

It tasted good enough that she’s ready for more.

That’s what she said on Booker T’s “Hall of Fame” podcast (via F4Wonline.com):

“I have gotten a little taste of what it’s like to be on Raw. I really would love to get called up as soon as possible, but I do know like I have some stuff to work on. But I feel like, at the latest, I would want to be in NXT — I would say around WrestleMania time is I feel like my calling. But we shall see. Whenever the time is right. I believe timing is everything and everything happens for a reason. So whenever it happens, it’s meant to happen.”

Stratton’s still got business to take care of in NXT, including defending her title in the main event of next week’s show against Lynch.

What’s most interesting is how quickly her opinion seems to have shifted. In late July, she was saying the NXT women’s division is better because it gets more spotlight than the women on Raw or SmackDown. I guess all it took was an appearance under the bright lights to change her mind?

We’ll see how long it takes the powers that be to make the call.