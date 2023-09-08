Great Khali returns & John Cena wrestles at WWE Superstar Spectacle

For the first time in nearly six years, WWE held a live event in India today (Sept. 8). The big name on the marquee for Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad’s GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium was John Cena, who was making his Indian in-ring debut.

“I’ve been imagining this moment right here for twenty years… far greater than I could’ve ever imagined.” John Cena addresses the fans in attendance after his match at #WWESuperstarSpectacle pic.twitter.com/yEaXT9IMVB — JohnCenaCrews™ (@JohnCenaCrews) September 8, 2023

But as rumored, another former WWE champion also made an appearance...

Reunited with Khali today in India! Always love seeing him!!!! @greatkhali ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hoZRYmZqOg — Nattie (@NatbyNature) September 8, 2023

The Great Khali didn’t wrestle on the show, but he did tell the crowd he could have one more match in him. Khali last wrestled at 2018’s Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.

IMPORTANT- Great Khali announced that he has one last match left in WWE !!!#WWESuperstarSpectacle pic.twitter.com/KZHkN5W85U — Ankit (@ankitiwf) September 8, 2023

This is from before the show, but we couldn’t not share this reunion of legendary rivals:

The great Khali trying to teach John Cena some Hindi before his match at #WWESuperstarSpectacle pic.twitter.com/fjyDiSA0NJ — JohnCenaCrews™ (@JohnCenaCrews) September 8, 2023

Khali and Cena weren’t the only things Superstar Spectacle had to offer. Here’s a rundown of results and notes, courtesy of PWInsider and Wrestling Observer:

• A video message from Becky Lynch played on the Titantron, apologizing for missing the show (read about why Lynch couldn’t make it to India here).

• Drew Mcintyre & Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens def. Jinder Mahal & Veer Mahaan & Sanga. This started as a tag match, but McIntyre joined when Mahal got involved to turn in into a six-man. One report says all six men paused mid-match for a Bhangra, a traditional Indian dance. Social media has Matt Riddle joining Mahal, Zayn & McIntyre to bust some moves to the Oscar-winning “Naatu Naatu”*.

• Natalya def. Zoey Stark via pinfall to earn a shot at Women’s World champ Rhea Ripley (which was announced in advance, but this seems like an audible to make up for Becky’s unexpected absence).

• Gunther def. Shanky via pinfall to retain the Intercontinental championship

• Bron Breakker def. Odyssey Jones via pinfall

• The Great Khali appeared

• Rhea Ripley def. Natalya to retain the WWE Women’s World title

• John Cena & Seth Rollins def. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)