 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Drew McIntyre addresses WWE contract reports: ‘I can see I don’t plan to be anywhere else’

By Sean Rueter
/ new
WWE.com

Drew McIntyre’s post-WrestleMania 39 hiatus was filled with rumors & reports about negotiations with WWE about his next contract, and his creative. McIntyre’s said there might have was something to that talk, and while’s he’s back on the job, a recent report indicates he still doesn’t have a new deal.

The two-time WWE champ was asked about his status with the company again while in India for Superstar Spectacle today (Sept. 8), and McIntyre told The Hindustan Times:

“I mean, I keep reading the internet myself. I just saw something earlier. The internet keeps talking about my future, I guess. But my focus is on the here and now like I don’t look to the future, I don’t look to the past, I look to the present. And my job right now is just making sure we give everybody in Hyderabad [India, site of Superstar Spectacle] the best show possible and I’ll continue to give the best performance I can give at every show and I can see I don’t plan to be anywhere else. That’s as much as I can give.”

His answer is largely unchanged from he addresses the situation in July, at least the parts about being focused on the present. “I can see I don’t plan to be anywhere else” is new, and sounds like someone who wants to re-sign. But it it allows for unforeseen changes to his plans, so... guess we’ll just focus on the here and now.

And keep you posted, of course.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats