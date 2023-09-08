Drew McIntyre addresses WWE contract reports: ‘I can see I don’t plan to be anywhere else’

Drew McIntyre’s post-WrestleMania 39 hiatus was filled with rumors & reports about negotiations with WWE about his next contract, and his creative. McIntyre’s said there might have was something to that talk, and while’s he’s back on the job, a recent report indicates he still doesn’t have a new deal.

The two-time WWE champ was asked about his status with the company again while in India for Superstar Spectacle today (Sept. 8), and McIntyre told The Hindustan Times:

“I mean, I keep reading the internet myself. I just saw something earlier. The internet keeps talking about my future, I guess. But my focus is on the here and now like I don’t look to the future, I don’t look to the past, I look to the present. And my job right now is just making sure we give everybody in Hyderabad [India, site of Superstar Spectacle] the best show possible and I’ll continue to give the best performance I can give at every show and I can see I don’t plan to be anywhere else. That’s as much as I can give.”

His answer is largely unchanged from he addresses the situation in July, at least the parts about being focused on the present. “I can see I don’t plan to be anywhere else” is new, and sounds like someone who wants to re-sign. But it it allows for unforeseen changes to his plans, so... guess we’ll just focus on the here and now.

And keep you posted, of course.