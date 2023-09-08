Cardi B can’t pull a Bad Bunny, but does want to fulfill her WWE dream

For several years now it’s felt like WWE and Cardi B have been circling one another.

The rap superstar tweets about her love of the company during its Attitude & Ruthless Aggression eras, and the roster reacts. Company executives have repeatedly mentioned the chart-topping Grammy winner on their wish list of celebrity guest stars. In 2021, there was even a rumor Cardi would host SummerSlam in Las Vegas.

So far, it hasn’t happened. But when Hot 97 (and WWE) host Peter Rosenberg brought it up with Cardi earlier this week, she sounded pretty interested. The mother of two probably won’t be working a match — and definitely won’t be doing any Canadian Destroyer’s like fellow rapper Bad Bunny. But she has a couple ideas...

Rosenberg: I feel like every few months you end up mentioning your old school love of WWE, it comes up in some way — you should out Jeff Hardy or this one or that one. WrestleMania 40, Philadelphia — will we ever get Cardi B in WWE in any way? In a match, as a manager? ... Bad Bunny’s out here having full on five star matches Cardi: Yeah, that motherfucker [Bad Bunny] is jumping off them ropes... Honey, I just told you that my body got fucked up after the second one [baby]. I told you the second one fucked me up. Rosenburg: So no wrestling matches in your future. Cardi: I mean, I would love to attend. I don’t know what to do. I don’t know if I have to perform or slap a bitch, but like I want to go. I have to fulfill some type of dream.

She again couldn’t pass up a chance to talk about her love of Superstars like Batista, Booker T, and Eddie Guerrero. Cardi also confessed that when she was a kid, it was real to her:

“When I was little, like when Undertaker used to come out, my dumbass really thought that he was a ghost. I really thought that was real, like he was coming from the dead.”

You’re not alone there, B.

Anyway... Rosenberg wants to make this happen, and we’ll honestly be surprised for we don’t see Cardi doing something in WWE at some point. Her husband (Offset) has made multiple appearances, and the “sassy southern belle” she seemed to have legit heat with is gone.

Stay tuned, okurrr?