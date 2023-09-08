WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Sept. 8, 2023) with a live show emanating from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, featuring fallout from the Payback Premium Live Event that happened last Saturday in Pittsburgh.

Advertised for tonight: AJ Styles looks for revenge when he goes against Jimmy Uso in singles competition. Will Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and The O.C. show up ringside to get involved in the fight?

Also on the card: Shotzi joins forces with Charlotte Flair for a tag team match against Damage CTRL (Bayley and WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY), and much more!

Also on the card: Shotzi joins forces with Charlotte Flair for a tag team match against Damage CTRL (Bayley and WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY), and much more!

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR SEPT. 8